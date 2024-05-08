Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe opens up on 'difficult' Burnley spell following tragic death of his mother

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The current Newcastle United boss lasted just 19 months in charge at Turf Moor after joining the Clarets in January 2011.

Howe led Burnley to eighth and 13th-place finishes in the Championship before leaving in October 2012 to rejoin Bournemouth, citing personal reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mother passed away following a short illness seven months earlier and, speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, the 46-year-old opened up on how he struggled with the demands of management.

“Burnley was a difficult time,” he admitted.

“It’s been well documented that my Mum died really suddenly just in and around the end of my time at Burnley.

“I have to be honest, from that moment I wasn’t quite the same manager. That knocked me emotionally. That’s why I felt the need to go back to Bournemouth and that was it really.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Eddie Howe, manager of Burnley shouts instructions during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON 5th Round match between West Ham United and Burnley at the Boleyn Ground on February 21, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

“I had hoped to be a success at Burnley, I can’t guarantee I would have been but I was working towards that. But from that moment it was difficult for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so sudden. When you’re a football manager you’re supposed to be robust enough for anything. The public perception is that the manager can withstand anything.

“You sort of get used to that. It doesn’t matter what is happening in your life, you’ve got to put the same face on, you’ve got to motivate your players. But I felt at that moment I wasn’t able to be the same person.