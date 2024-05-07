Vincent Kompany on how Burnley should treat trip to Tottenham ahead of potential Nottingham Forest 'final'
Burnley’s survival hopes are hanging by a thread following Saturday’s miserable 4-1 defeat to Newcastle.
With Nottingham Forest overcoming bottom side Sheffield United, it leaves the Clarets five points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.
A final day showdown with Forest could still prove decisive if Burnley beat Spurs next week and Forest lose to Chelsea – unless Forest get points back as a result of their appeal over their four-point deduction.
If the Clarets can still mathematically stay up, Kompany wants his Burnley players to view Saturday’s game against Spurs as if it was their decider.
He said: “I was looking at the Championship, the last day of the season and it was all about that one game, if this team loses then this happens, if that team wins then they can get promoted or that team can stay up.
“For us, we have to look at that Spurs game as the final game of the season.
“If the opposition teams lose and we win, what are you going to write then? That’s all it is. If they lose and we win, all of a sudden we have a different discussion before the next game.
“If they win and we win or lose, then at that time it’s over. But we have a final game of the season that is on Saturday.
“If we get a bonus with a game against Forest, then that’s our final, that’s how we have to look at it.”