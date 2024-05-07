Vincent Kompany on how Burnley should treat trip to Tottenham ahead of potential Nottingham Forest 'final'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s survival hopes are hanging by a thread following Saturday’s miserable 4-1 defeat to Newcastle.

With Nottingham Forest overcoming bottom side Sheffield United, it leaves the Clarets five points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A final day showdown with Forest could still prove decisive if Burnley beat Spurs next week and Forest lose to Chelsea – unless Forest get points back as a result of their appeal over their four-point deduction.

If the Clarets can still mathematically stay up, Kompany wants his Burnley players to view Saturday’s game against Spurs as if it was their decider.

He said: “I was looking at the Championship, the last day of the season and it was all about that one game, if this team loses then this happens, if that team wins then they can get promoted or that team can stay up.

“For us, we have to look at that Spurs game as the final game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 04, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“If the opposition teams lose and we win, what are you going to write then? That’s all it is. If they lose and we win, all of a sudden we have a different discussion before the next game.

“If they win and we win or lose, then at that time it’s over. But we have a final game of the season that is on Saturday.