Why Burnley boss Scott Parker will be absent from the touchline for Sheffield Wednesday game

Scott Parker will be absent from the touchline for Burnley’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night after picking up his third yellow card of the season.

The Clarets boss was booked during the latter stages of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Preston North End after appealing for a late penalty.

After the game, Parker admitted his emotions may have “boiled over” after the Clarets were denied what he felt was a clear spot kick, when Marcus Edwards was brought down inside the box.

After being booked for the third time this season, that means Parker will have to watch Friday night’s game from the stands. He will, however, still be permitted to speak to his team in the dressing room before and after the game.

Discussing how his ban changes the dynamic, Parker said: “It probably changes a couple of little things, but nothing too drastic, really.

“Of course, I can still prepare the team. I can be in the changing room before the game, at half-time and obviously at the final whistle.

“I suppose the only difference is I'm not physically there on the touchline, but we live in a world now where communications, and obviously that facility to be able to speak to the bench, communicate and obviously get a message across, is there for us.

“So it’s not ideal, of course not, but in the modern day now, our yellow cards are getting pushed about. It’s something that every manager seems to face at some point in the season.”