Ramsey and Koleosho: Burnley injury state of play ahead of Sheffield Wednesday test

Burnley are in a “good place” injury wise according to Scott Parker heading into Friday night’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Luca Koleosho is also back in contention after missing Burnley’s last five games with a knock he picked up in training.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined, but the Clarets are otherwise nearing full strength as they return to Turf Moor.

“We're in a good place, to be fair,” Parker said. “Injury-wise, we're on the right side of that and people are coming back fit. The squad's in a good place.

“There’s no real injury update in terms of us. We go into this game as strong as we can be. Obviously, the long term is still out and still coming back.”

Ramsey has now been absent for over a year after suffering a serious knee injury during a Premier League defeat to Arsenal in February 2024.

Ramsey hasn't featured for Burnley since injuring his knee playing against Arsenal in February 2024 (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Despite having a recent setback, the midfielder is soon expected to return to training.

“He's progressing well,” Parker added.

“He had a tiny little bit of a setback last week, but he's back with us. I think he comes back into training with us tomorrow.

“He's moving in the right direction, Aaron, and we're really pleased with his progression. Obviously, it was a big injury, but he's moving in the right direction.”

As for Koleosho, Parker confirmed he’s available for selection after overcoming his recent issue.

“He's back now,” he said. “He's been training with us for the last week."