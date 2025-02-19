Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bashir Humphreys has been delighted to get regular game time under his belt during his season-long loan spell at Burnley.

The defender has made 28 appearances for the Clarets so far this season after making the move from parent club Chelsea during the summer.

He’s already surpassed the number of games he played last season for Swansea City, where he played 27 games.

Aged just 21, Humphreys knows how imperative it is to get regular game time to aid his development.

“All you want, whether it's loan, permanent, whatever your situation is, you just want to play,” he said.

“When it comes to where I’m playing, I'm not bothered. The manager can honestly put me anywhere on the pitch and I'll just be happy to be on there and try and play for Burnley.”

Humphreys is predominately known as a centre-back, yet he’s played the majority of his football for Burnley at left-back.

The England Under-21 international insists he has no preference, as long as he’s getting in the starting XI on a regular basis.

“I'm enjoying it,” he added.

“I feel like it's been a real growth period for me, in the sense I probably wasn't coming in expecting to play full-back as much as I have. But now I'm really starting to enjoy it and I'm enjoying my football there, for sure.

“I'm not bothered [where he plays], honestly. Whatever I need to do for the team, I'll do it happily.”

Humphreys has been a pivotal part of a back four that is threatening to break records this season, conceding just nine goals from their 33 games.

Despite the imperious record, Humphreys insists it’s not a major topic of debate among the squad.

“To be honest, it might sound bad, but we don't really think about it that much,” he said.

“We honestly just step into every game. Yes, we're trying to keep clean sheets, no doubt, but we're almost more focused on the top end of the pitch, trying to score more goals and just keep winning games.

“In terms of the record, it's definitely something to be proud of. Sometimes we do look at each other in training and we're like, ‘how are we doing this? This is amazing’. But, yeah, it's not a big focus for us.”