32 more fan pictures of the 6,000 Burnley fans at Deepdale for Preston North End derby

Almost 6,000 Clarets fans descended on Deepdale on Saturday as Scott Parker’s men were held to another goalless draw.
Burnley certainly had the better chances, with Lyle Foster producing two glaring misses either side of half-time, but they were unable to make the breakthrough and ultimately lost more ground in the fight for automatic promotion.
Despite the frustrating result, it was still some occasion and some atmosphere in that packed out away end.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
