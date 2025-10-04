Why Burnley boss Scott Parker isn't surprised by Jaidon Anthony's form in front of goal

Jaidon Anthony has proven he belongs in the Premier League according to his Burnley boss Scott Parker.

The winger has enjoyed a remarkable start to the season, scoring four times in his first six games. Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has scored more Premier League goals.

It marks an excellent start to the campaign for the 25-year-old, who has already bagged half of last season’s tally in the Championship.

Having played under Parker at Bournemouth, Anthony is no stranger to his manager – and the Clarets boss isn’t surprised one bit by his early season form.

"I’m really pleased for Jaidon,” he said.

"Obviously I'm familiar with Jaidon as well. I believe he's a Premier League football player and I think you've probably seen elements of that.

Anthony celebrates scoring Burnley's equaliser at Man City (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"He's not had a long period in this division. He's probably been a bit stop-start [in the Premier League] for when he has been in and around it. But he's got an opportunity now and he's grabbing that and, you know, it doesn't surprise me.

"He’s got quality, he’s working every day – and what he stands for as a human being as well, it gives him an unbelievable platform to go and do what he's doing.”

It’s not just Anthony’s attacking talents that have drawn plaudits, the wide man also busts his gut for the team and carries out his defensive duties diligently too.

“He’s an unbelievable character,” Parker added.

“He’s someone who is diligent and hugely professional. Someone who constantly wants to improve. All ears and eyes.

"Obviously added to that is his raw ability and his technical ability, which we all see, so it gives him a massive chance. That's why you're probably seeing the performances he's producing at the moment.”

