Why 'additional safety measures' will be in place for Burnley v Leeds United fixture
The Clarets return to action at 3pm on Saturday following the two-week international break with a crucial encounter against Daniel Farke’s side.
Scott Parker’s men will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering five defeats from their opening seven games following a gruelling start to the season.
Ahead of the game, the club have revealed details of additional safety measures, especially between the two sets of opposing fans in the Cricket Field Stand.
A club spokesperson said: “Supporters should be advised that additional safety measures will be in place for the fixture with Leeds United, this will include a ‘segregation net’ within the Barnfield Construction Stand between the visiting and home supporter areas.
"This will be in place to prevent the throwing of objects across the segregation line which, unfortunately, has been seen at recent fixtures at Turf Moor.
“It must be stressed that any supporter identified throwing objects will be robustly dealt with by the club and Lancashire Police, with lengthy stadium bans and football banning orders issued.”
