Hannes Delcroix discusses Burnley 25-man squad omission and failure to land summer move

Hannes Delcroix has admitted his situation at Burnley is far from “ideal”.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender is out in the cold at Turf Moor, having been left out of Burnley’s 25-man squad list.

Having failed to secure a summer move, that means the 26-year-old won’t be able to feature for anyone until January at the earliest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s at club level anyway, with Delcroix recently representing Haiti for the first time following his decision to switch allegiance from Belgium, who he represented as a youngster.

Delcroix hasn’t made a competitive first-team appearance for Burnley since March 2024 and spent last season on loan with Swansea City, where he was limited to making just 12 appearances.

Discussing his situation at Burnley, Delcroix told Belgian outlet Gazet van Antwerpen: “The situation isn’t ideal.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delcroix pictured before Burnley's summer friendly against Shrewsbury Town (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I’m not in the 25-man Premier League squad. It’s a shame, but that’s the manager’s decision.

"It’s up to me now to stay mentally strong and play a lot with the reserves to secure a transfer.

“My time at Swansea was good. I’d just returned from an ankle injury, but I played a lot of minutes.

"I was also good in pre-season with Burnley this summer, but there’s too much competition for my position. ‘Too many numbers,’ the manager [Scott Parker] said. There are eight defenders for two or three positions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delcroix was told during the summer he was free to find another club, but his efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

It’s understood the left-sided defender only wanted to join a club in one of Europe’s top leagues.

“It was a difficult transfer window,” Delcroix admits.

"I haven’t thought about where I’d like to go yet. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in England, as long as it’s somewhere where I can play at a high level.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley FC: PNE boss reveals when a verdict can be expected in Milutin Osmajic case