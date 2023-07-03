Who is Noah Sadiki? A closer look at former Rangers target now being linked with Burnley

The Clarets are in talks with Vincent Kompany’s former side Anderlecht over a permanent deal for the up-and-coming right-back.

According to the ever reliable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Burnley’s opening bid was around the €1m mark.

If Sadiki does end up signing, the Burnley Express understands he’s likely to initially slot into the Under-21 side while providing competition for Connor Roberts and Vitinho.

While Sadiki is primarily a right-back, he can also play on the left or even in a holding midfield role if required.

Having come through the academy at Anderlecht, the defender has already made 18 senior appearances for the first-team.

Five of those outings came in the Europa Conference League last season, including a substitute appearance against eventual winners West Ham back in October.

Vincent Kompany is looking to add to his Burnley squad this summer

With only a year remaining on his contract, the Clarets may be able to pick him up on a relatively cheap deal.

Sadiki, who has represented Belgium at Under-20 level, has previously been linked with Scottish giants Rangers and Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven.

The talented defender was close to joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer but his move to the German giants fell through at the last minute.

Burnley have already made four additions this summer, with Darren O’Shea and Lawrence Vigouroux arriving from West Brom and Leyton Orient respectively.

