New Manchester City signing speaks of admiration for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

New Manchester City signing Mateo Kovacic has spoken of his admiration for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.
Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Burnley kick-off their pre-season schedule with friendly win against League One ...

The 29-year-old has made the move to the Etihad Stadium for a rumoured £30m fee from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Upon being announced as a new City player, the Croatian midfielder was filmed reacting to some of the club’s most memorable goals.

Among them was Kompany’s vital long-range strike in the win against Leicester City during the back end of the club’s 2018/19 title-winning campaign.

Kovacic said: “Incredible. I think I saw that [Sergio] Aguero in an interview or on the pitch that when he was about to shoot he said ‘don’t shoot’!

“I was thinking the same because for a centre-back. To come to 25 metres to shoot you don’t expect it, but this goal is amazing and he deserves it.

“I don’t know him but from outside, what a character and a leader and a captain.

Burnley boss Vincent KompanyBurnley boss Vincent Kompany
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany
“It’s incredible, he now shows the same at management as well that he knows football and he’s a big leader so in big moments you need big players and Kompany, for sure, is one of the big players for this club.”

Kovacic could face Kompany’s side on the opening day of the new Premier League season when Man City make the trip to Turf Moor on Friday, August 11.

The game kicks off the new season live on Sky Sports as Pep Guardiola’s men look to retain their title.

As for the Clarets, they will be out to impress on their return to the top division after taking the Championship by storm in Kompany’s first season in charge.

