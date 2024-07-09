Who is Jonathan Hill? A look at ex-Bournemouth and Fulham backroom member who has joined Scott Parker at Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Parker announced during his first press conference on Monday that he will be joined by trusted lieutenant Jonathan Hill.

Hill will join the existing coaching structure at Gawthorpe, which consists of assistant Craig Bellamy, coach Mike Jackson, new first-team assistant coach Henrik Jensen and set-piece coach Eliot Tybebo.

Educated in Lancaster, Hill began his foray into the world of football when he studied coaching and sports development at the University of Cumbria between 2008 and 2011.

Upon graduating, Hill started out as a coaching apprentice with Nottinghamshire Cricket Club before getting his first big break in football with Burnley’s rivals Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

After two years at Ewood Park, the analyst spent a year in Qatar before returning to the UK to work as a performance analyst at Crystal Palace for almost three years.

He made the move across London to join Tottenham, which is where he first worked alongside Parker as the new Burnley boss made his first steps into coaching within the academy.

Since then, wherever Parker has gone, Hill has followed, taking him from Fulham, to Bournemouth, to Club Brugge and now to Burnley.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Scott Parker, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, inspects the pitch prior to kick off of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Bournemouth, England.

In an interview with Jobs In Football in January, Hill discussed how his close connection with Parker came about.

"He arrived at Tottenham having retired from football and he was coaching the Under 18s,” he explained.

“We quickly recognised that we have a mutual understanding of how we want the game to be, how we see football, and the values we have in life.

“At the time I perhaps didn't recognise it, but he was trying to build his staff, knowing where his ambitions lay as a manager. As soon as Fulham came, it was like ‘let's go’.

"My job is to be proactive to make sure he's got everything he needs. It can be anything from preparing stuff to deliver to owners to try and sell something, to delivering a team meeting or a post-match meeting. He gives me great empowerment to prepare stuff because I know exactly what he's gonna want.

“During a game, I'll have stuff prepared that we can show the players at half-time, what's going well, what's not going well, potential changes we might want to make.

"You've got to be a salesman, you've got to convince the players that what you're trying to get them to do is the right way.

“Modern footballers are very experienced, they've played under many coaches and they've got their opinions. You've got to try to convince them that pressing high against this team is the way to go, or these sorts of movements against this team will win the game.

“It's a collective process, how we deliver those messages. Ultimately it's his decision, but I've got to give him the tools he needs.”

While Parker’s stint in Belgium with Club Brugge lasted just nine weeks, Hill insists the pair still learned plenty from the experience.

"It was a really great challenge for us in Belgium, one we were very excited for and motivated to deliver success in,” Hill said.

“It was great to experience a new culture and environment and while it wasn't a successful time for us, it has provided us with great learning opportunities and it's all part of the journey to improve and get better.

“I've worked abroad before in Qatar and enjoyed living in a new country and being at a huge club with passionate fans.

“It was challenging arriving halfway through a season, that was a new scenario for us. We were authentic and tried to do things the best way we believed but ultimately you have to win games and we didn't achieve that.

“At Bournemouth we had a six-week pre-season to coach and create a culture which resulted in starting the season 15 games unbeaten and promotion. Going in mid-season you have to hit the ground running, coach and prepare a team with league games every three or four days and we drew too many games as we tried to sell our method, improve performances and build relationships.