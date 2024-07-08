Johann Berg Gudmundsson knows his role for Scott Parker's Burnley after making surprise return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is back at Burnley to help drive the standards under new boss Scott Parker.

As an older head among a youthful squad, Gudmundsson knows exactly what sort of role he will have to play under Parker.

“It’s not a new club, but it feels like a new challenge,” he told Clarets+.

“There’s a new boss, there’s new staff around and I just want to help this team get back to the Premier League.

“It’s going to be hard, the Championship is extremely hard but the talent we have in this squad, the experience we have, I think we can definitely look at this season in a positive way.

“We have to work extremely hard, it’s not enough to just have talent in this league. You have to work hard every day, every game and that’s what I’m here to do.

Gudmundsson has penned a new one-year deal with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC

“That’s what we’re here for, the older players, to share that experience with the younger ones. We do have a young squad but we also have a lot of players who were here playing in the Championship, so they know what to expect.

“We just want to drive the standards every day because that’s the only way you’re going to get promoted in this league, you have to work extremely hard and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

“For me and a lot of other players, that starts today. We need to have a good pre-season and then kick-on at Luton away, you can’t get any better than that.”

Gudmundsson has kept himself fit over the summer months and he’s now raring to go for the upcoming Championship season.

“I knew my footballing career definitely wasn’t over. I was going to go to a new club for sure and I played two games for Iceland as well,” he added.

“It was just something that dragged me back here, especially after the conversations we had. I still think I’ve got plenty left to offer this club.