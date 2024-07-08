Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Parker has brought one long-time member of staff with him, but will otherwise work within Burnley’s current coaching structure.

The analyst has worked with Parker in all of his management roles to date, having first collaborated during their time with Tottenham’s Under-18 side.

After that, Hill joined Parker at Fulham and Bournemouth before linking up with him once again during his brief stint in Belgium with Club Brugge.

Aside from that, Parker will work within the current coaching team of Craig Bellamy, Mike Jackson, new first-team assistant coach Henrik Jensen and set-piece coach Eliot Tybebo.

“I’ll probably revert back to the staff that were here at the football club. I’ve come to work with these staff,” Parker said.

“I’ve brought one member of staff with me in Jonathan Hill who has been with me since Spurs Under-18s, Fulham and Bournemouth.

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The rest are here to work with and we will try and be successful together.”

The Clarets will need at least one other member of staff, however, as there is currently no goalkeeping coach at the club.

Jelle ten Rouwelaar left at the end of last season to join Ajax, although it’s been reported he’s already on the move to link up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.