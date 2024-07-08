Scott Parker unveiled as new Burnley boss with first press conference in front of the media

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Parker was officially unveiled as the new Burnley boss at a press conference this morning.

The new Clarets head coach spoke to the media for the first time at Gawthorpe following his appointment last Friday.

The 43-year-old, who has signed a three-year contract at Turf Moor, was identified as the man to replace Vincent Kompany following a thorough five-week search.

The former Bournemouth and Fulham boss will now be getting to work as Burnley eye an instant return to the top flight.

“It was a long process, I must admit. It was a real thorough process to get to this point,” Parker explained.

“To be fair, looking back that was probably a real positive because getting to know ownership a little bit more and having a real understanding of the football club and getting a feel and an intimate understanding of someone was crucial for me.

“It was a long process, two, three or four weeks really where those conversations were happening.”

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Before taking this job, Parker had been out of work since leaving Club Brugge in March 2023.

Reflecting on how he’s spent that time out of the game, Parker said: “It’s been a very hectic run for me from my playing career to obviously managing, so I’ve been in the thick of it all. Certainly the rest I took has been very helpful.

“Moving onto this football club, it’s a fantastic opportunity for me personally to get back into the cutting edge of it.

“Where I see myself at this moment in time is with a real freshness to go on and get on with the job and to do what needs to be done.”

While Parker admits he’s had previous interest from other clubs, he felt this was the perfect job at the right time.

“There were offers, yes, but it just wasn’t the right time for me really,” he added. “I wasn’t in a position at that moment where I wanted to get back into work.