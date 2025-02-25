Where Burnley are expected to finish in the fight for promotion after Leeds United's win over Sheffield United

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 08:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leeds United took a major step towards promotion last night when they came from behind to beat rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Read More
'Champions League player': Burnley boss Scott Parker speaks of gratitude for Mar...

Daniel Farke’s side scored three times in the last 18 minutes to record a 3-1 win, to go five points clear at the top of the Championship.

The Whites are also seven points ahead of Burnley in second.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Clarets will have been left happy with last night’s result though, as it keeps them just two points behind the Blades in second.

Scott Parker’s men kept up the pace on the top two with a convincing 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor on Friday night.

They are, however, expected to drop further behind at the weekend, with both Leeds and Sheffield United in league action while they take on Preston North End in the FA Cup.

Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Leeds came out on top during last night's top two showdown at Bramall Lane. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Leeds came out on top during last night's top two showdown at Bramall Lane. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Leeds came out on top during last night's top two showdown at Bramall Lane. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Here it is in full:

Predicted final table

  1. Leeds United – 99.91pts
  2. Sheffield United – 91.55pts
  3. Burnley – 91.06pts
  4. Sunderland – 80.92pts
  5. West Brom – 68.86pts
  6. Coventry – 68.46pts
  7. Blackburn – 68.14pts
  8. Bristol City – 65.09
  9. Norwich – 64.34pts
  10. Watford – 64.31pts
  11. Middlesbrough – 62.71pts
  12. Sheffield Wednesday – 61.90pts
  13. Millwall – 60.33pts
  14. Preston – 58.64pts
  15. QPR – 58.47pts
  16. Portsmouth – 54.42pts
  17. Swansea – 54.39pts
  18. Stoke – 50.97pts
  19. Hull – 50.71pts
  20. Oxford – 50.70pts
  21. Cardiff – 47.66pts
  22. Plymouth – 42.65pts
  23. Derby – 41.88pts
  24. Luton – 40.48pts
Related topics:Leeds UnitedSheffield UnitedBurnleyBramall LaneDaniel FarkeBladesScott ParkerPreston North End

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice