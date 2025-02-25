Where Burnley are expected to finish in the fight for promotion after Leeds United's win over Sheffield United

Leeds United took a major step towards promotion last night when they came from behind to beat rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Daniel Farke’s side scored three times in the last 18 minutes to record a 3-1 win, to go five points clear at the top of the Championship.

The Whites are also seven points ahead of Burnley in second.

The Clarets will have been left happy with last night’s result though, as it keeps them just two points behind the Blades in second.

Scott Parker’s men kept up the pace on the top two with a convincing 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor on Friday night.

They are, however, expected to drop further behind at the weekend, with both Leeds and Sheffield United in league action while they take on Preston North End in the FA Cup.

Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Leeds came out on top during last night's top two showdown at Bramall Lane. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Here it is in full:

Predicted final table

Leeds United – 99.91pts Sheffield United – 91.55pts Burnley – 91.06pts Sunderland – 80.92pts West Brom – 68.86pts Coventry – 68.46pts Blackburn – 68.14pts Bristol City – 65.09 Norwich – 64.34pts Watford – 64.31pts Middlesbrough – 62.71pts Sheffield Wednesday – 61.90pts Millwall – 60.33pts Preston – 58.64pts QPR – 58.47pts Portsmouth – 54.42pts Swansea – 54.39pts Stoke – 50.97pts Hull – 50.71pts Oxford – 50.70pts Cardiff – 47.66pts Plymouth – 42.65pts Derby – 41.88pts Luton – 40.48pts