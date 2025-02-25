Where Burnley are expected to finish in the fight for promotion after Leeds United's win over Sheffield United
Daniel Farke’s side scored three times in the last 18 minutes to record a 3-1 win, to go five points clear at the top of the Championship.
The Whites are also seven points ahead of Burnley in second.
The Clarets will have been left happy with last night’s result though, as it keeps them just two points behind the Blades in second.
Scott Parker’s men kept up the pace on the top two with a convincing 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor on Friday night.
They are, however, expected to drop further behind at the weekend, with both Leeds and Sheffield United in league action while they take on Preston North End in the FA Cup.
Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.
Here it is in full:
Predicted final table
- Leeds United – 99.91pts
- Sheffield United – 91.55pts
- Burnley – 91.06pts
- Sunderland – 80.92pts
- West Brom – 68.86pts
- Coventry – 68.46pts
- Blackburn – 68.14pts
- Bristol City – 65.09
- Norwich – 64.34pts
- Watford – 64.31pts
- Middlesbrough – 62.71pts
- Sheffield Wednesday – 61.90pts
- Millwall – 60.33pts
- Preston – 58.64pts
- QPR – 58.47pts
- Portsmouth – 54.42pts
- Swansea – 54.39pts
- Stoke – 50.97pts
- Hull – 50.71pts
- Oxford – 50.70pts
- Cardiff – 47.66pts
- Plymouth – 42.65pts
- Derby – 41.88pts
- Luton – 40.48pts
