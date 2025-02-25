'Champions League player': Burnley boss Scott Parker speaks of gratitude for Marcus Edwards signing

Scott Parker has credited Burnley’s recruitment team for bringing a “Champions League player” to Turf Moor.
It comes after Marcus Edwards scored a goal of real quality on his first Burnley start during Friday night’s 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Clarets had been second best during the first-half, but a moment of individual brilliance from the Sporting loanee swung the game in Burnley’s favour.

Parker’s side went on to dominate proceedings in the second-half and eventually put the Owls to the sword with some clinical finishing.

While Parker was a huge factor in Edwards’ decision to make the move to Turf Moor in January, the Clarets boss is still thankful for the club sanctioning the deal.

“Full credit to everyone at the football club really for getting a player like Marcus,” he said.

“I understand his quality. The first time I experienced Marcus was when he was a 13-year-old boy and I instantly saw his quality. We’ve seen that quality throughout it. He’s a Champions League player.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Marcus Edwards of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Josh Cullen of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Marcus Edwards of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Josh Cullen of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)
“I think the biggest thing I could say is that, during the first-half when at times Marcus is probably on the periphery because of the game dynamics, he still gives you something that just gets you off your seat a little bit.

“He shows a little bit of quality and the first goal probably is evident of that really. He executed very well.

“In the second-half, I think it's the second goal, but he's pivotal to that as well, so we're delighted to have him and hopefully he can continue.”

