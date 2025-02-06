When Burnley's updated 2024/25 squad list will be confirmed following transfer window closure

Burnley’s updated squad list for the remainder of the 2024/25 season will be confirmed in the coming days following the closure of the January transfer window.

The Clarets, like all of the other clubs in the Championship, are able to register a maximum of 25 players with the EFL that will be eligible to play for them for the rest of the season.

That list has to be submitted by the club within 24 hours of a transfer window closing, which occurred on Monday, February 3.

As per the EFL’s regulations, the squad lists will be published on their official website within seven days of the closure of the transfer window. That means it should be up before Monday night.

Players under the age of 21, such as deadline day recruit Jaydon Banel, don’t count towards the 25 unless they’re brought in on a temporary loan basis.

A minimum of eight of the squad must be home grown. To be considered a home grown player, the individual must have been registered with any club affiliated to the FA or the FA of Wales for at least three seasons, or 36 months, prior to their 21st birthday.

By the latest count, Burnley have 24 ‘senior players’ (those aged 21 or over) on their books. With a spot still remaining, the Clarets could potentially fill that space with the signing of a free agent should they wish to do so.

Following the closure of the summer transfer window, Jordan Beyer wasn’t registered due to his long-term injury.

Shurandy Sambo was also initially left out, as the club explored a possible loan departure, before later being added in.

Senior players

Etienne Green, Vaclav Hladky, James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Maxime Esteve, Bashir Humphreys, Lucas Pires, Connor Roberts, Shurandy Sambo, Oliver Sonne, Joe Worrall, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent, Jonjo Shelvey, Jaidon Anthony, Manuel Benson, Marcus Edwards, Nathan Redmond, Jeremy Sarmiento, Mike Tresor, Ashley Barnes, Zian Flemming, Lyle Foster

U21s

CJ Egan-Riley, Hannibal, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Jaydon Banel, Luca Koleosho