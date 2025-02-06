Burnley star shortlisted for monthly award alongside Coventry City, Oxford United and Sunderland men

James Trafford has been shortlisted for the Championship’s player of the month award for January after failing to concede a goal last month.

The 22-year-old kept six straight clean sheets as the Clarets beat Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle, while drawing with Stoke City, Sunderland, Leeds United and Portsmouth.

Also up for the award are Jamie Allen, of Coventry City, Oxford United’s Ciaron Brown and Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson.

Allen was handed the captaincy by Frank Lampard as the midfielder played a leading role in Coventry’s recent upturn in form.

Brown, meanwhile, helped Oxford keep three clean sheets in six games while also scoring against Luton Town.

Patterson was also in top form, keeping three clean sheets in five games as the Black Cats kept up the pressure in the fight for automatic promotion. He also saved a penalty against Sheffield United and produced a fine stop to deny Jaidon Anthony during the goalless draw at Turf Moor.

Trafford though must surely be favourite given his super run of shutouts.

"Trafford was unbeatable in January with a pristine record of six clean sheets,” the nomination states.

"The highlights came against Burnley’s promotion rivals, saving two Wilson Isidor penalties in the dying minutes against Sunderland and making a crucial late stop against Leeds.”

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Marti Cifuentes (QPR), Regis Le Bris (Sunderland), Omer Riza (Cardiff City) and Gary Rowett (Oxford United) have been shortlisted in the manager of the month category.

Winners of both awards will be announced on Friday.