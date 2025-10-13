What's being said about ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche taking over at Nottingham Forest

Could we be about to see former Burnley boss Sean Dyche make a return to the top flight?

Only seven games into his reign at the City Ground, Ange Postecoglou’s job is said to be under threat at Nottingham Forest.

The former Spurs boss has yet to taste victory, losing five games. His only point in the league came away to Burnley last month.

According to The Telegraph, owner Evangelos Marinakis is already considering parting ways with Postecoglou, who only replaced the axed Nuno Espirit Santo little over a month ago.

Should he go through with his decision to let him go, Dyche is said to be the frontrunner for the role.

The 54-year-old lives in Nottingham and started his playing career with the club having come through the academy. Dyche’s long-time assistant Ian Woan, meanwhile, spent 10 years playing for the club.

Dyche is said to be under consideration should Nottingham Forest part ways with Ange Postecoglou, inset. Pictures: Getty Images

Languishing in 17th place, hovering just a point above the dropzone, Dyche could be the ideal man to guide Forest to safety.

He has been out of work since leaving Everton in January, having steered the Toffees through the troubled final days of Farhad Moshiri’s ownership.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is also said to be well liked by Marinakis, but compensation could be an issue.

