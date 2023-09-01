What we can expect from Burnley's deadline day as busy transfer window draws to a close

A busy summer window is expected to finish on a predictably busy note for Burnley on transfer deadline day.

The Clarets have already brought in 12 new players so far this summer following their promotion from the Championship.

Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi, meanwhile, have seen their loan deals from last season turned permanent, effectively making it 14 in total.

Defender Dara O’Shea was the first newcomer to arrive at Gawthorpe back in June, while Han-Noah Massengo was the latest man through the door late last night.

As Vincent Kompany has consistently pointed out, the strategy in this window has been to 1) replace the gap in quality left vacant by last season’s six loanees before 2) adding further quality to the ranks to get the squad up to speed for the Premier League.

The Clarets have been linked with a million and one different names and that hasn’t stopped in recent days as the window reaches its final crescendo at 11pm tonight.

Tottenham’s Eric Dier was one of the more recent names mentioned in conjunction with Kompany’s men, while Ian Maatsen, Mike Tresor and Divock Origi continue to be linked among others.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Addressing Burnley’s deadline day plans during his pre-Tottenham press conference on Thursday afternoon, Kompany was in a coy mood when asked about further incomings, albeit he didn’t rule it out.

“We don’t control when other clubs make their players available, so if a player is available we will always look into it,” he said.

He went on to say: “If you look at my phone, while we’re speaking I’ll probably get pinged 15 players. It’s closer to what you experience if you go to the markets in Marrakesh than what you think it is.

“That’s how the market behaves. We try and stay calm and consistent and have a deliberate plan of action, but it changes constantly at the moment.”

In terms of potential outgoings, meanwhile, the Clarets aren’t expecting to move on any players ahead of tonight’s cut-off.

“You have to look at our situation from last season,” Kompany said yesterday.

“We lost six loan players, so to replace those loan players – whatever the Premier League fee is for a normal player, you see it going through on Sky every day, what is the value of a Premier League player nowadays, especially a starting player – well of those six maybe four or five of them were starting for us last season.

“First we had to spend to replace them to get to the same level as last season and then we had to spend to improve on the squad we had.