Burnley capture ex-Bristol City free agent ahead of transfer deadline day

Burnley have made their 14th addition of the summer on the penultimate day of the transfer window.

Ex-Bristol City man Han-Noah Massengo is the latest man to arrive at Turf Moor on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old joins the Clarets after his contract expired with the Robins at the end of last summer.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan with French side Auxerre, has agreed a four-year deal with Vincent Kompany’s men.

“I’m feeling really good,” Massengo said of the move. “I’ve had talks with the manager and I just wanted to come here straight away.

“The interest was there early and during the summer I just wanted to be here. I could see the manager and club wanted me and I wanted to be a part of it. It meant a lot to me.”

Massengo began his professional career at the age of 17 with Monaco when he made his debut as a substitute in a Champions League group stage game against Club Brugge in 2018.

Auxerre's French midfielder Han-Noah Massengo warms up with his teammates prior to the French L1 football match between AJ Auxerre (AJA) and Troyes ESTAC at Stade de lAbbe-Deschamps in Auxerre, central France, on April 1, 2023. (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP) (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In doing so, he became the first player born in the 21st century to feature in the European competition.

The midfielder would then go on to make his league debut for the club the same month against Paris Saint-Germain.

In 2019, Massengo would join Bristol City for a rumoured £7.2m fee and would go on to make over 100 appearances over a four-year spell.

Internationally, the midfielder is of Republic of Congo descent but has represented France from Under-17 to Under-21 level.