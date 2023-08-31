Burnley capture ex-Bristol City free agent ahead of transfer deadline day
Ex-Bristol City man Han-Noah Massengo is the latest man to arrive at Turf Moor on a free transfer.
The 22-year-old joins the Clarets after his contract expired with the Robins at the end of last summer.
The midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan with French side Auxerre, has agreed a four-year deal with Vincent Kompany’s men.
“I’m feeling really good,” Massengo said of the move. “I’ve had talks with the manager and I just wanted to come here straight away.
“The interest was there early and during the summer I just wanted to be here. I could see the manager and club wanted me and I wanted to be a part of it. It meant a lot to me.”
Massengo began his professional career at the age of 17 with Monaco when he made his debut as a substitute in a Champions League group stage game against Club Brugge in 2018.
In doing so, he became the first player born in the 21st century to feature in the European competition.
The midfielder would then go on to make his league debut for the club the same month against Paris Saint-Germain.
In 2019, Massengo would join Bristol City for a rumoured £7.2m fee and would go on to make over 100 appearances over a four-year spell.
Internationally, the midfielder is of Republic of Congo descent but has represented France from Under-17 to Under-21 level.