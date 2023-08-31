Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's transfer deadline day plans & links with Tottenham's Eric Dier

It’s already been a busy window for the Clarets, who have brought in 11 new players while both Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi have seen their loan deals from last season made permanent.

But with the Clarets continuing to be linked with numerous players, Kompany admits it is something his side are looking at if the right deal becomes available.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if Burnley have irons in the fire, Kompany said: “We don’t control when other clubs make their players available, so if a player is available we will always look into it.

“I don’t know if everybody wants to say it this way, but I think you’re competing with every player in the world that’s available to the club you’re playing for, because you always have a duty as a club and as a manager to make the team the best you can.”

Reports emerged this morning that Burnley had seen a loan offer rejected for Tottenham’s Eric Dier.

Addressing that speculation, Kompany said: “I don’t know, honestly. At this moment.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to kick-off ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“If you look at my phone, while we’re speaking I’ll probably get pinged 15 players. It’s closer to what you experience if you go to the markets in Marrakesh than what you think it is.

“That’s how the market behaves. We try and stay calm and consistent and have a deliberate plan of action, but it changes constantly at the moment.”

Kompany added: “It’s a little bit of a rubik’s cube when you do a squad plan because you have to look at it in many dimensions.

“There’s short-term needs that are always a priority but also the long-term needs for the club.

