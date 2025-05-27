What has been said about Besiktas' interest in Burnley's Zeki Amdouni as father speaks out

Turkish giants Besiktas are interested in a move for Burnley forward Zeki Amdouni.

The Swiss international has been on loan in Portugal this season with Benfica, where he’s scored eight times in 36 appearances.

While the forward hasn’t been a regular starter, he’s featured regularly and has faced the likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the Champions League.

As part of the loan deal, Benfica have the option to make Amdouni’s move permanent – but it’s yet to be revealed if that clause will be triggered.

The Clarets announced in the recent retained list that Amdouni was one of several players out on loan that will return to Turf Moor this summer.

The 24-year-old could still move on, however, and there is understood to be plenty of European interest in his signature.

In an interview with 90+ Goal, Amdouni’s agent Paul Bollendorff discussed the interest from Besiktas.

“There is interest in Zeki from other European clubs like Besiktas,” he confirmed. “But the decision maker here is Burnley.

"Everything will become clearer after learning Burnley's expectations for Zeki in a few days. There is nothing definite at the moment.”

Amdouni’s father Hasan Avci, meanwhile, has also been speaking publicly about the interest from the Turkish outfit. During the interview, Avci reveals his son was a Besiktas fan while he was growing up.

“I am a Besiktas fan, there is no need to even discuss it, I am crazy about it,” he told Kartal Record.

“Zeki has also been a Besiktas fan since he was little. We live in Switzerland but we have also gone to a Besiktas match with Zeki in Istanbul.

"My dream is to see Zeki in Besiktas one day, that is my only wish but our desire does not change anything.

“Burnley expects a transfer fee of €20m [£16.7m]. Whether Beşiktaş can pay that amount depends on that.

“Benfica still wants Zeki very much, but the fee Burnley wants is too much for Benfica and Burnley is not going to lower the fee. He has a contract until 2028 and Burnley's approval is needed for the transfer to take place.”