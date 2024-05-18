Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been installed as one of the early favourites to take over at Brighton following the announcement that Roberto De Zerbi will leave at the end of the season.

The Seagulls have today confirmed the Italian will take charge of the team for the last time on Sunday when they face Manchester United.

In a club statement, Brighton said the decision was a “mutual agreement”.

De Zerbi first joined Brighton in 2022 and oversaw the club’s highest top flight finish during the 2022/23 season, before leading the club to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Despite his success on the South Coast, his departure doesn’t come as a huge surprise given the continued speculation surrounding his future.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk boss has been linked with a whole host of top jobs in recent months, while in April it was reported Brighton had already begun the process of identifying a potential replacement.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed Kompany would be one possible name they could look to target and, as a result, the Clarets boss was quickly installed as the second favourite for the new vacancy with the bookies. He’s since drifted out, however.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Manager of recently promoted Ipswich Town, Kieran McKenna, tops the betting with Skybet, while the likes of Francesco Farioli, Graham Potter, Liam Rosenior and Ruben Amorim are also fancied.

Addressing the Brighton speculation last month prior to the game against Manchester United, Kompany gave little away – as he often tends to do whenever probed about his future.

“I never answer questions about my future, ever,” he said. “I’ve never done in the past and I won't do it in the future. It was a decision I made on the first day of my career.

“But one thing that is really important – we have four games. I work my socks off every single day. I don’t want to be out of this moment that we’re living right now. It’s too important. No distractions, only Burnley.