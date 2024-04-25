Burnley boss Vincent Kompany responds to questions about Brighton speculation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed the Seagulls have sounded out the Clarets boss as a potential replacement for current head coach Roberto De Zerbi should he move on this summer.

The Italian has been linked with a number of vacancies in recent weeks, including Liverpool, who are on the lookout for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

A number of other top jobs are expected to come up at the end of the season, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and perhaps even Manchester United, who Burnley face at Old Trafford this weekend.

De Zerbi has two years remaining on his current Brighton contract but talks over a new deal have stalled.

Should he move on, Tavolieri expects Kompany to be someone they look at. He even suggests Burnley have begun to sound out potential replacements.

It’s understood, however, that there’s no truth to these reports.

Kompany, meanwhile, was asked about the speculation during this afternoon’s press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Man Utd.

He said: “I never answer questions about my future, ever. I’ve never done in the past and I won't do it in the future. It was a decision I made on the first day of my career.

“But one thing that is really important – we have four games. I work my socks off every single day. I don’t want to be out of this moment that we’re living right now. It’s too important. No distractions, only Burnley.

“Whatever amount of years [on my contract], no other thinking. Just try and do something special in the next few weeks if possible.”

Chairman Alan Pace hit back at the speculation earlier in the week, quote retweeting Tavolieri’s tweet and writing: “This is what happens when you let children play on X”

Burnley have stuck by Kompany this season despite their fight against relegation.

It’s been made clear that, irrespective of whether the club stay in the Premier League or not, the Belgian is here to stay.

In December, following Burnley’s poor start to the season, minority shareholder JJ Watt gave Kompany his full backing while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.