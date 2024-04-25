Why Burnley boss Vincent Kompany isn't surprised by Jacob Bruun Larsen's recent form

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 25-year-old rose to the top of Burnley’s scoring charts at the weekend by scoring their first goal during Saturday’s 4-1 win against Sheffield United.

Three of his six goals this season have come in his last six appearances, coming at the perfect time as the Clarets launch a late fight against relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dane was touted as a major talent coming through the ranks in Germany, where he played for Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim. But his career has stalled a little in recent weeks due to injuries.

But now injury-free, Kompany is pleased with the impact he’s having on Burnley’s starting XI.

“Jacob is one of these players that, if it wasn’t for his injuries, he would have already been much better known by either the Premier League or top level football,” he said.

“He had injuries and it took him a while to come into his own, but now you can see he’s got a goal threat, he’s got speed, he works for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Jacob Bruun Larsen of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“There are lots of things he can still improve but he’s our top goalscorer now, so that’s a personal win for him but the biggest win he wants is hopefully to keep this team up and more goals are needed for that.”

The Clarets have everything to play for during the final four games of the season, with just three points separating them and safety.

Kompany’s men enjoyed a big weekend last time out, beating Sheffield United in emphatic fashion while Nottingham Forest - the side they’re aiming to catch - were beaten away to Everton.

When asked if it felt like a big weekend in the survival race, Kompany said: “Not necessarily because we’re looking at other results, but because when you’ve lost one time in seven and you’ve just left a game with a win, what more do you need?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The nature of the opponents we play is always a difficult task but there’s no reason for us to not feel like if we put in a performance we don’t have a chance of getting a result.