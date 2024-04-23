Burnley boss Vincent Kompany discusses decision to stick with Aro Muric for Sheffield United win

Vincent Kompany insists he never contemplated making another change in the goalkeeping department ahead of Burnley’s must-win clash against Sheffield United.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
The spotlight was on Arijanet Muric’s position as Burnley’s number one after making two high-profile errors in as many games.

But Kompany stuck with the Kosovan at Bramall Lane and his faith was certainly repaid, with Muric delivering a stellar display during the 4-1 win.

While the uncertainty over Burnley’s preferred goalkeeper of choice has been a major talking point for supporters and observers for much of the campaign, Kompany says it’s not been the same for him and his coaching team.

“I’m the only one who seems to think it’s been a luxury issue, we have two very good goalkeepers,” he said.

“If you play in a position where they play, of course when you make one single mistake that gets more exposed than others.

“But if you look at the goal we conceded on Saturday there’s one very clear mistake I could pick out, but you get away with it a little bit more when you’re in another position in the field.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric applauds during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric applauds during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
“Throughout the season, me as a coach, I have to believe in my players because each and every one of them still has room for improvement and they’re still getting used to this level. Maybe it’s not a coincidence we’re getting better throughout the season.

“But that comes through backing them when they go through a tough time and we’ve done that again and again this season.”

When asked if he considered making a change before Saturday’s win against the Blades, Kompany added: “No, we just have to back our players. It is what it is.”

Muric appeared to be struggling with an issue towards the end of the game, seen signalling to the bench on a couple of occasions.

Lyle Foster, meanwhile, also hobbled off after scoring his first goal since the game against Aston Villa in December.

Kompany didn’t appear too concerned with the knocks though, commenting: “No I think they’re all fine. I haven’t had any emergency reports.

"Lyle had a difficult lead in to the game, so he was touch and go anyway before the game. After the performance, after the goal it was sensible to give another striker a run.”

