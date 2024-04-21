Aro Muric discusses wait for playing time, Burnley's survival hopes and emphatic Sheffield United win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The spotlight was on the Kosovan international heading into Saturday’s game against Sheffield United after making two costly errors in as many games.

But the 25-year-old responded in the best fashion possible, producing an exceptional display to help Burnley on their way to a vital 4-1 win.

The victory moves the Clarets to within three points of Nottingham Forest, who take on fellow relegation rivals Everton later today.

“I’m feeling good,” Muric told Clarets+ after Burnley’s win at Bramall Lane.

“It was a nice win away from home. We deserved the win. We’re going to keep going and take some more points.”

Despite leading 2-0 at half-time, Vincent Kompany’s men did give up some big chances during the first 45 minutes, but Muric was there to make a string of fine stops.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Arijanet Muric of Burnley gestures prior to the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England.

“It’s my job,” Muric added.

“Today it went well and I’m happy that I could save some goals and we could take the win.”

Debate had raged after last week’s 1-1 draw with Brighton whether Kompany would opt to stick with Muric or draft James Trafford back in.

But the Clarets boss gave Muric his full backing, a decision that certainly paid off in South Yorkshire.

The stopper has had to remain patient for his chance this season, only getting his first start in the Premier League in March.

But Muric, in typical cool fashion, shrugged off any frustrations about his time out of the team.

“I just do my thing, just like last season when I didn’t play for long,” he said.

“I’m happy, I didn’t have any worries. I came in straight away. It was okay.”

More importantly for Burnley, they’ve now given themselves a huge chance of pulling off the unthinkable thanks to a run of just one defeat in seven.

Muric is now steadfast in his view that Kompany’s men can pull off the great escape.

“We as a team, you can see after every game the energy is back,” he said. “We believe in it every day. It’s not like just saying it, everyone looks like they believe it.