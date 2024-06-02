'What an opportunity': Burnley legend Glen Little discusses search for Vincent Kompany's replacement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley legend Glen Little believes the Turf Moor managerial vacancy is a more than attractive job for potential candidates.

The Clarets are now searching for Vincent Kompany’s successor after the Belgian left East Lancashire to take over from Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

Kompany’s assistant Craig Bellamy has been named acting head coach, while Mike Jackson will also remain at Gawthorpe to work alongside him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Pace and the board, however, remain on the hunt for a permanent boss that will be tasked with guiding the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Despite a miserable campaign in the top flight, where the Clarets were relegated with just 24 points, Burnley have a strong squad for the Championship and will be among the favourites to secure promotion.

Because of that, Little believes there will be plenty of interest in the post.

“Usually if you’re getting a job in the Championship, the reason you’re getting it is because you’re down at the bottom fighting relegation, you haven’t got a good squad, haven’t really got a lot of money to spend and so on,” the 48-year-old told the Burnley Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Former Burnley players Robbie Blake and Glen Little acknowledge the fans during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor on November 13, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“As an example, you look at Wayne Rooney going into Plymouth and you’re thinking: okay, what chance have you really got?

“But here at Burnley you’re getting a job where you’re probably going to be favourites to win the Championship.

“We all know what happened a year ago. Yes, you’ll miss Nathan Tella and Ian Maatsen, but there were still a lot of good players there, so they’ve got a real chance. I still fancy us, if you get the appointment right, to be right up there. I’ve got us winning the league again.

“What an opportunity for someone.”

While the new season doesn’t get underway until the start of August, Little believes it’s important for the club to make a swift appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many names, but the one thing you want is to sort it out quickly so they can get in, sort the summer out, have a good pre-season and once the Euros are done, the new season will soon be upon us,” he said.

“The hard slog that is the Championship will soon be underway and we will see if we can do it. I still think it’s a great chance to come straight back up.