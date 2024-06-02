'What an opportunity': Burnley legend Glen Little discusses search for Vincent Kompany's replacement
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets are now searching for Vincent Kompany’s successor after the Belgian left East Lancashire to take over from Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.
Kompany’s assistant Craig Bellamy has been named acting head coach, while Mike Jackson will also remain at Gawthorpe to work alongside him.
Alan Pace and the board, however, remain on the hunt for a permanent boss that will be tasked with guiding the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.
Despite a miserable campaign in the top flight, where the Clarets were relegated with just 24 points, Burnley have a strong squad for the Championship and will be among the favourites to secure promotion.
Because of that, Little believes there will be plenty of interest in the post.
“Usually if you’re getting a job in the Championship, the reason you’re getting it is because you’re down at the bottom fighting relegation, you haven’t got a good squad, haven’t really got a lot of money to spend and so on,” the 48-year-old told the Burnley Express.
“As an example, you look at Wayne Rooney going into Plymouth and you’re thinking: okay, what chance have you really got?
“But here at Burnley you’re getting a job where you’re probably going to be favourites to win the Championship.
“We all know what happened a year ago. Yes, you’ll miss Nathan Tella and Ian Maatsen, but there were still a lot of good players there, so they’ve got a real chance. I still fancy us, if you get the appointment right, to be right up there. I’ve got us winning the league again.
“What an opportunity for someone.”
While the new season doesn’t get underway until the start of August, Little believes it’s important for the club to make a swift appointment.
“There are so many names, but the one thing you want is to sort it out quickly so they can get in, sort the summer out, have a good pre-season and once the Euros are done, the new season will soon be upon us,” he said.
“The hard slog that is the Championship will soon be underway and we will see if we can do it. I still think it’s a great chance to come straight back up.
“The two times we’ve come down, we’ve gone straight back up twice in a row with two different managers, Sean Dyche and Vincent Kompany. It wouldn’t surprise me if it’s a hat-trick with a third different manager.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.