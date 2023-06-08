'We've had enough holiday': Vincent Kompany explains why Burnley have returned early for pre-season

The Clarets will line up in the top flight next season after storming to the Championship title in Kompany’s first season in charge.

The players were given four weeks off after their final game of the campaign, the win against Cardiff City on May 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they returned to Barnfield on Monday for the start of pre-season, which caused quite a stir on social media given the 2022/23 season has yet to officially finish.

But Kompany believes it’s the right thing to do to prepare for the club’s return to the Premier League.

"I think it’s normal for us,” he told the club’s official website.

“We had three weeks off and on top of that we also had the winter break. There were another few weeks as well so I think we’ve had enough holiday for the year, for the season.

Pre-season for the Clarets began on June 5 under Vincent Kompany

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t see why we would work less because we’ve won the league first. We’re just looking forward to getting back. The time we’ve got on the pitch with the players now is invaluable to us.

“It’s so important. We’ve got a plan on how we want to be 100 per cent fit and ready by the start of the season but there’s also a development side to this that is really important to us.”

The Clarets are now taking part in a training camp in Portugal until Friday, June 16, before enjoying another 10-day break.

Pre-season will then get back underway on Monday, June 26, with the Premier League season not starting until August 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve always said as much as we can spend time on the pitch, the quicker we can make the players better,” Kompany added.

“We want to make use of every hour we can spend out there and as well it gives us the chance to spend a bit more time with the younger players in the club as well.