Fines issued to fans who caused Burnley Hannover 96 football friendly to be abandoned

Action has been taken against 13 German nationals for their roles in disorder which caused a pre-season friendly in Burnley to be abandoned.
By Dominic Collis
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST

An investigation was launched after trouble broke out 38 minutes into the friendly game between Burnley Football Club and Hannover 96 at Turf Moor on August 5th, 2017.

Both Hannover and Burnley fans were involved in the disorder in the David Fishwick stand, where violence was used and around £9,000 worth of damage was caused.

As a result the game was abandoned at half-time, and an investigation launched. Police launched an extensive inquiry to identify those responsible, working with partners from across Europe. One defendant was even arrested while on a family holiday in Italy.

Trouble flared between Burnley FC and Hannover 96 fans at Turf Moor in 2017Trouble flared between Burnley FC and Hannover 96 fans at Turf Moor in 2017
Trouble flared between Burnley FC and Hannover 96 fans at Turf Moor in 2017
The Hannover fans identified were recently given the following sanctions.

A 37-year-old man from Germany - €3,000 fine.

A 35-year-old man from Germany - €2,700 fine.

A 28-year-old man from Germany – €3,000 fine.

A 28-year-old man from Germany – €4,000 fine.

A 28-year-old man from Germany – €2,700 fine.

A 24-year-old man from Germany – €1,500 fine.

A 21-year-old man from Germany – €5,400 fine.

A 19-year-old man from Germany – €3,000 fine.

A 42-year-old man from Germany – €1,000 fine.

A 31-year-old man from Germany – €1,000 fine.

A 39-year-old man from Germany – €2,700 fine.

A 24-year-old man from Germany - €2,700 fine.

A 56-year-old man from Liverpool was given an adult caution for affray.

The Burnley FC fans identified were prosecuted for Section 4 Public Order. Three received adult cautions and two were referred to the Youth Offending Team.

Supt Derry Crorken, of East Division, said: “The behaviour displayed that day by a mindless group of individuals is not that expected of true football fans and certainly not something that will be tolerated by Lancashire Police.

“This has been a long investigation and many people have worked long hours to identify those responsible for those shocking violent scenes. I would like to thank all officers and partner agencies involved for getting us to this point.

“I hope these sanctions act as a warning to anybody wishing to engage in football violence that our officers will do everything in their power to bring you to justice, no matter how long it takes.”