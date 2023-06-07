News you can trust since 1877
Grandson of former Burnley favourite pens first professional contract at Turf Moor

The grandson of Burnley favourite Frank Casper has signed his first professional contract with the Clarets.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST- 2 min read
Burnley favourite Clarke Carlisle delivers glowing verdict on Vincent Kompany's ...

Charlie, an 18-year-old goalkeeper, has penned a two-year deal at Turf Moor after winning the club’s ‘academy player of the season’ award.

His grandfather Frank managed the Clarets between 1989 and 1991 having made 237 appearances for the club during a nine-year spell.

Charlie’s dad Chris, who was born in Burnley, also played football professionally having been a member of Manchester United’s famous ‘Class of 92’. He also went on to manage Bury after his playing career was cut short by injury.

Charlie, a Burnley supporter, is proud to be signed up with his hometown side.

“It’s something that you dream of,” he told the club’s official website.

“When you first come in as a kid, it’s one of the biggest aims when coming through the academy.

Charlie, left, pictured next to his father Chris. Picture: Burnley FCCharlie, left, pictured next to his father Chris. Picture: Burnley FC
“To now have achieved that and to do it at the club I support, it’s a dream come true and I’m really excited to start the season.”

He added: “The first people I told were my parents, they have been my biggest supporters since I was young, taking me to and from training over so many years.

“They were buzzing for me. They were a little bit on edge the same as me leading up to it but we’re all just really happy.

“Having that football family background with my dad and grandad, there has always been that support and advice there and no pressure at the same time.

“I’m proud, obviously having the same name and trying to carry on the tradition of keeping football running in the family.”

Casper trained with the first-team on a regular basis throughout the 2022/23 campaign and was even named on the bench three times in the Championship.

"I'm proud of him,” his Dad Chris said.

“He's worked ever so hard and the hard work continues for him. He's been here six-and-a-half years now and it's the next part of his career.

"He's playing for his boyhood club and that's every player’s dream really. His Grandad played a big part in Burnley's history and 50 years ago they won the Championship too. It's exciting for the family and it feels quite special for us all."

