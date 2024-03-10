West Ham v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to end losing run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week’s 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth means Vincent Kompany’s side are now winless in their last nine outings, while also losing their last four.

It leaves them 19th in the table, 11 points adrift of safety.

This weekend they face a Hammers side that won 3-1 against Everton in their last league fixture, although they were also in action in midweek, losing 1-0 to German side SC Freiburg in the Europa League.

David Moyes’ side are going well in the Premier League though, sitting in seventh place.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on February 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The match is being held at West Ham’s London Stadium on Sunday, March 10. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture has only been moved to a Sunday due to the Hammers facing SC Freiburg in the Europa League on Thursday night.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Josh Brownhill is back available for selection after serving his one-match ban against Bournemouth last week.

Jordan Beyer remains a doubt, but Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all long-term concerns.

As for West Ham, Emerson picked up an injury during his side’s Europa League game against Freiburg on Thursday night and is now a doubt.

Former Claret Maxwel Cornet is out with a hamstring injury, while there are also question marks over the fitness of Nayef Aguerd.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“The way we are, the way this club is, we always keep going.

“The toughest part is the moment after the game but afterwards you always look at how you need to prepare yourself for the next game. It requires all that attention.

“Yes, it’s tough but I’m confident because of this period of time we will get better and we will become stronger out of it.

“I know when you don’t have the points and we have a couple of bad performances, like we did against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, it creates a very different narrative and picture to what has actually been going on for a long time.

“Like against Bournemouth, we’ve had some very good performances but we’ve come short in areas of the game you can’t underestimate, which is both boxes. That’s the truth for us this year, but it also reflects on the league.”

What are the predicted teams?

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Vitinho, Odobert, Bruun Larsen, Fofana

Who is the referee?

Darren England. He’s officiated 21 games this season, dishing out 113 yellow cards (at an average of over five a game) and three reds. He last took charge of a Clarets game during the 5-2 defeat to Tottenham back in September 2023.

What are the latest odds?

West Ham: 8/13

Draw: 3/1

Burnley: 4/1