Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth: Clarets fail to make dominance pay to continue miserable run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After miserable displays against both Arsenal and Crystal Palace, the Clarets needed to produce a reaction back at Turf Moor.

We certainly got that, with Vincent Kompany’s men largely dominating the affair, controlling the ball and creating numerous chances.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they failed to convert any of their 19 attempts on goal, while the goal that ultimately decided the game - scored by Justin Kluivert after just 13 minutes - came as a result of hesitant defending.

Burnley also found themselves on the wrong end of a number of disputed officiating calls. Scorer Kluivert was only booked for a stamp on Josh Cullen’s ankle, while Antoine Semenyo was fortunate to avoid a second yellow. In the second-half, meanwhile, the Clarets also had a goal harshly ruled out for a shove from Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Ultimately though, the only stat that matters is the end result, with Burnley failing to win for the ninth straight league game, meaning they remain 11 points adrift of safety with only 11 games left to play.

Kompany threw something of a curveball with his team selection, making three changes from last week’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Josh Cullen of Burnley scores a goal, which is later disallowed, during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One was enforced, with Josh Cullen replacing the suspended Josh Brownhill, who served a one-match ban following his red card.

Elsewhere, Vitinho and Jacob Bruun Larsen came into the side in place of Johann Gudmundsson and Zeki Amdouni.

With Charlie Taylor and Lorenz Assignon retaining their places in the starting XI, Vitinho started the game on right wing, while Bruun Larsen was just off David Fofana.

Jordan Beyer missed out once again through injury, while Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster all remain long-term absentees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Bournemouth, injury doubt Dominic Solanke was fit enough to start.

The game started in bizarre circumstances, with Dara O’Shea picking up a booking after just 25 seconds for heading the ball out of Solanke’s hands as he attempted to play a quick throw.

Burnley otherwise started well though, with Vitinho almost teeing up Fofana for a simple tap-in after beating his man down the right - only for a Bournemouth defender to make a last-ditch interception.

Neto then got down well to deny Wilson Odobert after a flowing move involving Bruun Larsen and Assignon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets were showing far more intensity than we’ve become accustomed to seeing this season, forcing turnovers high up the pitch.

How often have we seen this season Burnley start well only to concede with the opposition’s first real attack of the game?

That’s what almost transpired nine minutes in when Marcus Tavernier skipped past Assignon before pulling the ball back into a really dangerous area, but Charlie Taylor did well to make a crucial clearance near his own goal.

The mood inside Turf Moor soon changed though when the Cherries took the lead in the 13th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a calamitous goal to concede, with both Maxime Esteve and Dara O’Shea failing to deal with a bouncing ball, allowing Justin Kluivert the chance to get in behind.

Kluivert sent O’Shea for a dummy before volleying past Trafford, to the delight of the travelling band of Bournemouth fans.

For Burnley, meanwhile, it undid all of their early good work and created an anxiety among the home faithful.

The Clarets did respond relatively well, especially in attack, but they continued to look nervy at the other end of the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Trafford in particular looked woefully short of confidence, almost gifting the Cherries a chance to add a second with a poor pass out from the back.

Odobert, who was more involved than he’s been in recent weeks playing just off Fofana, curled one wide from the edge of the box after being teed up by Josh Cullen.

Burnley deserved to be level, but they squandered a golden chance to do exactly that four minutes before the break when Fofana was thwarted by Neto after being played through by a lovely Odobert through ball.

The ball then rebounded to Bruun Larsen but his goalbound effort was well blocked by Adam Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cherries were a little fortunate not to suffer a red card on the stroke of half-time when Kluivert was only booked for a stamp on Cullen’s ankle.

Nevertheless, it provided the hosts with a free-kick in a dangerous error, one they almost capitalised on with Bruun Larsen’s vicious shot beating the wall but not Neto.

The Clarets kept the ball alive from the resulting corner, with Charlie Taylor providing a teasing cross that Vitinho headed over from close range.

After a fairly quiet start to the second-half, Bournemouth suddenly burst into life with two big chances in quick succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first fell to top goalscorer Solanke, who was denied by an important Trafford save, before Marcus Tavernier fired into the side netting.

Burnley wasted a good chance of their own on the hour mark when a Vitinho cross was partially cleared to Odobert 10 yards out, but he opted to take a touch rather than hit it first time and by the time he settled himself, a defender rushed out to make the block.

Burnley finally found the back of the net midway through the second-half, but it was quickly ruled out for a shove from Bruun Larsen at the back post.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo then squandered two huge chances to put the game to bed, firing inches wide of the far post on both occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 14 minutes remaining, Manuel Benson was introduced to huge cheers from the home terraces, giving a big lift for the final phases of the game.

With Burnley throwing more and more men forward, it was inevitable the visitors would get opportunities on the break and so it proved.

Semenyo finally took one of them, albeit this time his shot deflected off Charlie Taylor and into the back of the net.

That proved to be that, with most supporters taking the opportunity to head for the exits.

TEAMS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea (Rodriguez), Esteve, Taylor, Cullen (Gudmundsson), Berge, Vitinho (Benson), Bruun Larsen (Amdouni), Odobert, Fofana

Subs not used: Muric, Ekdal, Delcroix, Cork, Tresor

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Senesi (Mepham), Zabarnyi, Kerkez (Ouattara), Cook, Christie (Scott), Tavernier, Kluivert (Billing), Semenyo, Solanke (Unal)

Subs not used: Travers, Faivre, Sinisterra, Kinsey