Alan Pace shares defiant Burnley message in programme notes ahead of Bournemouth clash

The club’s chairman, writing in his programme notes ahead of today’s clash against Bournemouth, admits it’s been a tough campaign for Vincent Kompany’s men.

The Clarets are currently eight games without a win, leaving them 19th in the table and 11 points adrift of safety.

Despite the club’s plight, Pace believes Burnley will soon be heading in the right direction as long as they continue to show resilience and fight.

“The results of the past few games have been tough to take and I acknowledge that many of you are hurting. We are in a challenging position in the table, that’s the reality,” he wrote.

“Reaching the Premier League is not easy, staying in the Premier League is arguably even harder and we experienced a wonderful season last year to return to this league and come up against the top teams.

“I’m a believer that you see true characters when times get tough. When results are bad, I feel it and I can guarantee you that Vince and the players feel it too. However, it’s how we react that is the making of us. We will pick ourselves up and go again.

“As a club our vision is to be ‘Forever Forward’. I will always look forward and we use every day to strive to be better.

“Our aims are to be a successful football club. We have shown progress on and off the pitch in recent years and there’s lots that we can be proud of – and lots that we can still achieve.

“Looking back on the history of Burnley Football Club, we’ve faced difficult times before and shown real resilience. Week in, week out we need to be showing that resilience again now, in unity.”

Pace also thanked the supporters that made the long journey to Crystal Palace last week, parting ways with their hard-earned cash only to witness a miserable 3-0 defeat.

“Now, we’ve had a week of preparation for this afternoon’s game and are looking forward to getting back on home turf,” he added.

“Whatever happens in the next few weeks, I believe challenging times make you more appreciative of the good times, and I have no doubt that there are good times ahead for us. We’ll get there.