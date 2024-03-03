From trophy parade to anger: How Vincent Kompany 'visualises' turning Burnley's fortunes around

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets are currently enduring a miserable run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last eight league games.

It leaves Kompany’s men 19th in the Premier League table and 11 points adrift of safety ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Bournemouth.

It wasn’t long ago tens of thousands Burnley fans took to the streets to hail their Championship title-winning heroes.

But it’s gone badly wrong for the Clarets back in the top flight, sitting on just 13 points after 26 games.

Despite the outlook looking bleak, Kompany knows just how quickly things can change within football.

“It’s a mindset,” he said.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley celebrates with the Sky Bet Championship trophy celebrating promotion to the Premier League after defeating Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“I don’t know if I said it in a press conference but it might help you understand a little bit how I function.

“Do you know, not so long ago you’re facing 60,000 people on a balcony. You give them a wave and you get a wave back from 60,000 people.

“You do an open bus parade and everybody is chucking shirts, scarves and flowers and I think just for a split second, it’s not bad to imagine what if things don’t happen that way? What if you have a moment where you’re struggling? And those same people might be angry at you.

“Just a split second, so you don’t ruin the moment. But still, a split moment where you think of this.

“The key moment is that you can almost visualise that you will have consistency in a moment where this will happen. I knew at that moment in time it could happen in eight month’s time and we’re here now.

“Now you’re in this moment, how do you visualise the future? I visualise the same people that are now angry being the ones that are again waving, cheering and being with us.

“I have fully in my mind that we have to be consistent, that’s the big thing. We spoke about the reset button but it makes sense. It’s not a dreamer’s thing, it makes sense. But it’s just hard to do.