Burnley boss Vincent Kompany delivers unequivocal response to Everton's appeal verdict

Earlier this week it was announced that the Toffees had been handed back four points following the publication of their appeal verdict.

Sean Dyche’s side were initially hit with the 10-point deduction in November for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The club lodged an appeal against the decision, which was heard earlier this month. An appeal board decided Everton’s punishment should be reduced from 10 points to six with immediate effect.

With Everton leapfrogging both Nottingham Forest and Brentford, Burnley’s gap to safety now stands at 11 points.

The Toffees are not yet out of the woods though, as they face a second charge following the release of their 2022/23 financial accounts in January. Nottingham Forest have also been found to breach the profitability and sustainability rules.

Now their appeal has been heard, the hearing for Everton’s second charge is set to commence with a verdict set to be reached before the end of the 2023/24 season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on November 01, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

While potential further points deductions could be of benefit to Burnley, Kompany claims he’s not concerning himself with matters away from Turf Moor.

“I don’t have the pretention to chip in with this debate, for me my only focus is Burnley Football Club and this weekend,” he said.

“I don’t want to give a generic answer where I just bat it away but in reality I really don’t care. I just care about my team and what they do.