Vincent Kompany refusing to use Burnley's 'tough' relationship with officials as an excuse for their woes

The Clarets are 11 points adrift of safety with just 12 games remaining, with Bournemouth up next at Turf Moor.

Kompany’s men head into the game off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, where they were forced to play over an hour with 10 men following Josh Brownhill’s straight red card.

Palace’s Adam Wharton was also a little fortunate to avoid being dismissed, when he slid into a challenge just minutes after picking up a booking.

The hosts were also awarded a penalty when Vitinho fouled Matheus Franca, while David Fofana’s late consolation was controversially ruled out.

Regardless of the officiating calls, Burnley were well beaten on the day and can have no complaints with the end result.

While not wishing to dwell on the decisions that have gone against his side this season, Kompany claims there has been a clear “trend”.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Referee Chris Kavanagh shows a yellow card to Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England.

“The penalty [against Palace], the second yellow card and so on and so on. But look, I don’t want to let this portray you’re making excuses for yourself,” he told Clarets+.

“We’ve had a tough relationship with the officials this season, I think that’s clear to say. But we’ve been respectful, we’ve let them do their job as well. In the end, on many occasions we haven’t understood.

“Whether it’s one incident where we’re right or one incident where we’re wrong, just in general it’s not been easy to understand a lot of key moments.

“But I don’t want to dwell on this one particular, it’s just been a trend of the season. Right now we just have to focus on the next game and make sure the team is ready to fight.”

A recent study found that, had VAR not been in operation in the Premier League, Burnley would currently be two points better off in the league table.

That would leave them on 15 points, eight points adrift of Nottingham Forest rather than 11.