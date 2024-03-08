Vincent Kompany discusses gulf between Premier League and Championship amid Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United relegation struggles
With 11 games left of the season, it’s the three newly-promoted sides that currently occupy the three places in the relegation zone.
If you drop down to the Championship, Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton are all pushing for automatic promotion back to the top flight following last season’s relegation, with Ipswich Town also in the mix.
It’s led to some speculating that the gap between the two divisions, in both quality and finances, is now just too big to overcome.
But Kompany isn’t using that gap as an excuse, suggesting it’s exactly what the Clarets signed up for.
“It is what it is. Sometimes you can look into it as much as you want,” he said.
“The top of the Championship, maybe except this year because this year some really big clubs went down, but at the very top of the Championship runs at what, £30m to £50m cost annually?
“Then the bottom of the Premier League runs at what, £150m to £160m annually? It’s just a massive difference in everything.
“But from our side, there’s no complaints. It’s what we signed up for. We know we want to be in the Premier League.
“The fact it’s not an easy ride is not surprising because of what I described, so for us it’s to keep the consistency, keep the place calm and make sure we can try and turn those performances into results soon.”
Burnley head to London this Sunday looking to end a four-game losing streak against West Ham.
Kompany, whose side are also without a win in their last nine, insists his squad remain motivated despite putting up an improved display last week only to lose 2-0 to Bournemouth.
“The way we are, the way this club is, we always keep going,” he said.
“The toughest part is the moment after the game but afterwards you always look at how you need to prepare yourself for the next game. It requires all that attention.”