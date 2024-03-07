Early team news for West Ham v Burnley: One player to return, five injured and two doubts - gallery

Early team news ahead of Burnley’s trip to the London Stadium on Sunday
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:20 GMT

Burnley will be out to end their nine-game winless run when they take on West Ham United this weekend.

The Clarets were beaten for a fourth straight game last week with a 2-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

The result leaves them in 19th place on just 13 points and 11 adrift of safety.

As for the Hammers, they’re going well in seventh and overcame Everton late on in their last outing, winning 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Heading into Sunday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The former Claret is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, which manager David Moyes recently revealed will keep him out for the majority of March.

1. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham) - injured

Photo: Clive Mason

Speaking ahead of West Ham's Europa League clash against Freiburg tonight, David Moyes revealed there is also a “question mark” over Aguerd’s fitness, though he did not specify the nature of the problem.

2. Nayef Aguerd (West Ham) - doubt

Photo: Eddie Keogh

The defender hasn't featured for the Clarets since the defeat to Aston Villa at the end of December. Speaking last week, Vincent Kompany revealed Beyer is making good progress but there's still no timeframe on his return.

3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - doubt

Photo: Ryan Pierse

The midfielder served his one-match ban for the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace during last week's defeat to Bournemouth.

4. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) - back

Photo: Alex Davidson

