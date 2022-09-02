News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw at West Brom

West Brom 1-1 Burnley: How the Clarets players rated as they were denied top spot in the Championship at the death

Burnley were denied top spot in the Championship by a late, late West Brom goal.

By Will Lancaster
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:21 pm

Jay Rodriguez seemed to have scored the only goal of the game on the half hour against his former club as Vincent Kompany watched the hosts spurn a series of chances to at least draw themselves level.

West Brom did finally get their leveller though eight minutes into added time with Brandon Thomas-Asante scoring a debut goal to remember.

Here’s how the players rated. Agree with our marks out of 10?

1. Arijanet Muric

8/10 - Close to being man of the match if it wasn't for Nathan Tella's brilliance. The giant was imperious in between the sticks and played a delightful ball for the penalty. Subbed injured late on.

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales

2. Connor Roberts

6/10 - Was a better night for the Welshman until his mistake for West Brom's equaliser.

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales

3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis

7/10 - Composed, class on the ball and dealt with Karlan Grant brilliantly. Starting to strut his stuff now...

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Charlie Taylor

8/10 - Much like his partner, although you do wonder one day if a cross will find him lacking. But when push comes to shove, Charlie Taylor will put his body on the line for the Clarets. Absolutely indispensable.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
West BromBurnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3