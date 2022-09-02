West Brom 1-1 Burnley: How the Clarets players rated as they were denied top spot in the Championship at the death
Burnley were denied top spot in the Championship by a late, late West Brom goal.
By Will Lancaster
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:21 pm
Jay Rodriguez seemed to have scored the only goal of the game on the half hour against his former club as Vincent Kompany watched the hosts spurn a series of chances to at least draw themselves level.
West Brom did finally get their leveller though eight minutes into added time with Brandon Thomas-Asante scoring a debut goal to remember.
Here’s how the players rated. Agree with our marks out of 10?
