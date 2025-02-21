'Well-coached team': Burnley boss Scott Parker praises Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl ahead of Turf Moor test

Scott Parker is well aware of the threats Sheffield Wednesday will pose his Burnley side when they return to Turf Moor this evening.

The Clarets will be looking to get back to winning ways following last weekend’s derby stalemate and apply some pressure on the top two ahead of their Monday night showdown.

Burnley remain unbeaten at Turf Moor this season but have drawn eight of their 16 home games – and Parker knows only too well draws won’t cut the mustard in the fight for automatic promotion.

“It’s another big test for us,” Parker said.

“We’re facing a good team, a competitive team that have done very well under their coach.

“As you get to this point in the season, there are always competitive games in this league, so we’re looking forward to what will be a tough game and one which we want to come out the right side of.”

Danny Rohl has overseen a period of rapid improvement at Hillsborough, taking the Owls from potential relegation to League One to on the cusp of the Championship play-offs.

Inevitably, it’s drawn admiring glances from elsewhere.

“Danny's done a very good job going in there,” Parker added.

“They're a competitive team, it’s a young squad also with some experience in it as well. They know their way around the football pitch and know their way around the league. A tough game is ahead of us but it’s one we’re fully prepared for.

“They’re a well-coached team, really well-coached team. Very in and out of possession in terms of their structure and what they get to and there’s some threats in their team. But that’s nothing too different to what we face over large parts of the season

“We need to be very clinical in our moments. We need to have a good structure and a good base about us, otherwise it’s a team that can cause problems.

“I think we've seen that over some of the results they've got, so we’ll be ready for that.”

Parker also pinpointed a couple of specific threats that his Burnley side need to be aware of as they look to stretch their unbeaten run on home turf.

“They've certainly got options on the top line,” he said. “They've got options in terms of different profiles of what they could go with.

“They’ve got players like [Josh] Windass, who has been in and around the division and is a goal threat. Barry Bannan as well obviously, he’s a player that has got vast experience. He’s a good footballer that obviously controls things for them.”