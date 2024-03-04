'We take the win': Andoni Iraola makes honest admission after Bournemouth's three points against Burnley
The Cherries came away from Turf Moor with a 2-0 win thanks to goals in either half from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo.
That doesn’t tell the whole story though, as the Clarets largely dominated the game but were guilty of failing to make the most of their 20 attempts on goal.
With Bournemouth without a win in the league since Boxing Day, Iraola was just pleased to get three points however they came.
“I’m happy because we needed this win,” he said.
“I think for sure, we played worse than the last games we played recently against city, against Newcastle. But we take the win.
“I was disappointed with the performance in the first half. One thing is to be less aggressive and wait a little bit lower, that it was what we decided. To not be as aggressive jumping to (James) Trafford except when we saw the clear chance.
“But we were not dealing well with the second balls, we were conceding too many set pieces in our half, close to our box.
“We made adjustments and second half was much better from our side. We were more dangerous in the counters, we had more clear chances and I finished much more happy with the performance in the second half.”
Burnley enjoyed 75 per cent of possession, but Iraola admits it was always the plan to let the hosts have the ball.
“It’s difficult to press Burnley because they use Trafford very well,” he added.
“Sometimes it's not enough to go man-to-man and you have to take very risky positions if you want be as aggressive as we've been the last few games.
“We decided that they will have the ball there (with Trafford), but we were not reading well whenever we are not as aggressive they will try to play more direct.
“We were not winning these second balls and we were conceding things close to our box, free kicks, corners, which is not the game we want to play.
“I think second-half we were much better with more energy, especially in the middle.”