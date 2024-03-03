Vincent Kompany’s men largely dominated the game, producing 19 attempts on the Cherries goal.
Yet they were found wanting with their finishing and one defensive lapse led to Bournemouth’s first goal, which came through Justin Kluivert after just 13 minutes.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Looked low on confidence at times, which led to a poor pass out from the back. But generally kept quiet apart from one big save to deny Solanke. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10
Gave everything for the cause, things just didn’t come off for him. Involved in a lot of the good build-up play. Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10
Sent for a dummy by Kluivert for the first goal having already been needlessly booked after just 25 seconds. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Maxime Esteve - 5/10
Failed to deal with the bouncing ball for Bournemouth’s first and struggled to deal with long balls over the top all game long. Photo: Matt McNulty