News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley player ratings vs Bournemouth as one 8/10 and two 5/10s dished out - gallery

Burnley were found wanting in both boxes once again after losing to Bournemouth despite producing a much improved display.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 15:40 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men largely dominated the game, producing 19 attempts on the Cherries goal.

Yet they were found wanting with their finishing and one defensive lapse led to Bournemouth’s first goal, which came through Justin Kluivert after just 13 minutes.

With the Clarets pushing men forward late on, the visitors added a second late on through Antoine Semenyo’s deflected strike – with the game finishing 2-0.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Looked low on confidence at times, which led to a poor pass out from the back. But generally kept quiet apart from one big save to deny Solanke.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

Looked low on confidence at times, which led to a poor pass out from the back. But generally kept quiet apart from one big save to deny Solanke. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Gave everything for the cause, things just didn’t come off for him. Involved in a lot of the good build-up play.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10

Gave everything for the cause, things just didn’t come off for him. Involved in a lot of the good build-up play. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Sent for a dummy by Kluivert for the first goal having already been needlessly booked after just 25 seconds.

3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10

Sent for a dummy by Kluivert for the first goal having already been needlessly booked after just 25 seconds. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Failed to deal with the bouncing ball for Bournemouth’s first and struggled to deal with long balls over the top all game long.

4. Maxime Esteve - 5/10

Failed to deal with the bouncing ball for Bournemouth’s first and struggled to deal with long balls over the top all game long. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BournemouthBurnley