Vincent Kompany is more determined than ever to ensure the level of officiating in the top flight improves.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes in the wake of the controversial stoppage-time equaliser his Burnley side conceded to Luton Town on Friday night during their frustrating 1-1 draw.

The Clarets looked to be heading to a much-needed victory in their must-win encounter thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s first-half strike.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Hatters snatched a point right at the death with a highly controversial goal from Carlton Morris, who headed into the back of an empty net after James Trafford had clearly been blocked by Elijah Adebayo.

Despite Luton barely even celebrating the goal, VAR deemed there was no foul and the goal was given – much to Kompany’s anger and frustration.

When asked if he’s rapidly falling out of love with the game, Kompany provided an emphatic response.

“No, that’s extreme. Nothing can, no chance,” he said. “Probably the opposite, I love this sport and I want to fight for it if anything.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, (L) and Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, (R) interact prior to kick-off ahead of the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Luton Town at Turf Moor on January 12, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to be honest, I wouldn’t want to be in the referee’s shoes nowadays so I have sympathy for them, it’s not easy.

“There are a lot of new elements that come into play and scrutiny that makes it difficult to come to a logical decision.

“Them missing something that is easy like this, it’s probably a result of general confusion about a lot of decisions, so I have sympathy. But I also have frustration right now.”

Kompany also expressed frustration that the controversy affecting his side will quickly dissipate compared to some of the league’s bigger clubs.

“What I’m saying is very logical,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Remember when the Tottenham v Liverpool incident happened and it was a complete mess up from the VAR when they didn’t see the onside and that dragged on for weeks, that discussion.

“But if you look at the reality of our situation, it doesn’t drag on for weeks, so we have to speak up.

“When I say consequences, I’m not someone who looks for punitive things, we just need to improve, we need to get better. We need to make sure there’s a mechanism in place that enables that.