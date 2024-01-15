Vincent Kompany outlines Burnley's plan for winter break ahead of Manchester City test
The Clarets now have 16 days until they’re next in action against reigning champions Manchester City on Wednesday, January 31.
Coming off the back of the hectic festive period, manager Vincent Kompany is happy for his players to take a breather during the winter break.
“It just gives us time,” he said.
“We have a lot of internationals now, we came back a little earlier because we had that big break already, so the plan was always to give them as many days as we could allow from a performance perspective. They’re going to get at least a week off, then they’ll be back in and ready to go.
“I think we’ve got more than 10 days leading into the City game so that’s perfect.”
The spell without a game will also allow Kompany and his staff to reflect on recent performances and what they need to do differently in future.
He said: “It gives us time to look back on the things we definitely need to keep doing and the things we might want to tweak.
“It gives us time to look at the state of the squad as well because we had a few injuries that in a big game like this we could have done without.
“We will use the break positively. Our story is still a positive story and okay, we’re a number of points behind Luton and the other ones, but we feel like we could put a run together.”
Despite the frustration of the 1-1 draw against Luton Town, Kompany insists he will remain as upbeat as possible.
“It might be a good thing to have a few days off,” he said.
“I’m not someone that lives on negativity, so it’s important for me that tomorrow is a positive day. Tomorrow is a day to go again and move forward with a positive team.
“Probably I could have been on the training ground and still helping the players but at this moment these few days off are not a bad thing as well.”