'I can understand': Luton Town boss Rob Edwards delivers verdict on late controversy in dramatic Burnley draw

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards admits he can understand why Vincent Kompany was so frustrated following the refereeing controversy that went against his Burnley side.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets looked to be heading to a much-needed victory in this must-win encounter thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s first-half strike.

But the Hatters snatched a point right at the death with a highly controversial goal from Carlton Morris, who headed into the back of an empty net after James Trafford had clearly been blocked by Elijah Adebayo.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Luton barely even celebrating the goal, VAR deemed there was no foul and the goal was given – much to Kompany’s anger and frustration.

When asked if he expected VAR to disallow the goal, Edwards said: “Yes, I like to think I’m quite a positive person, but in those situations you just think it’s going to go against us, so I’m really, really pleased now.

"I appreciate that it’s difficult, it will be tough for them but for us it’s really important and thankfully it went for us.

"It’s difficult isn’t it, VAR’s there to show if there’s decisions that are blatantly wrong. I don’t think it is blatantly wrong, but I can understand Vinny’s frustration.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, (L) and Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, (R) shake hands prior to kick-off ahead ofthe Premier League match between Burnley FC and Luton Town at Turf Moor on January 12, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is contact there with James Trafford, but it’s gone for us. I’d probably be frustrated if I was him, but at the same time if it hadn’t been given I would have been really frustrated as well, because it’s pretty minimal.