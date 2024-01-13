'I can understand': Luton Town boss Rob Edwards delivers verdict on late controversy in dramatic Burnley draw
The Clarets looked to be heading to a much-needed victory in this must-win encounter thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s first-half strike.
But the Hatters snatched a point right at the death with a highly controversial goal from Carlton Morris, who headed into the back of an empty net after James Trafford had clearly been blocked by Elijah Adebayo.
Despite Luton barely even celebrating the goal, VAR deemed there was no foul and the goal was given – much to Kompany’s anger and frustration.
When asked if he expected VAR to disallow the goal, Edwards said: “Yes, I like to think I’m quite a positive person, but in those situations you just think it’s going to go against us, so I’m really, really pleased now.
"I appreciate that it’s difficult, it will be tough for them but for us it’s really important and thankfully it went for us.
"It’s difficult isn’t it, VAR’s there to show if there’s decisions that are blatantly wrong. I don’t think it is blatantly wrong, but I can understand Vinny’s frustration.
"There is contact there with James Trafford, but it’s gone for us. I’d probably be frustrated if I was him, but at the same time if it hadn’t been given I would have been really frustrated as well, because it’s pretty minimal.
"It’s horrible (waiting for the VAR check), as you just know how much this means to everyone as it’s so important. It’s not a nice way when you’re waiting for that decision.”