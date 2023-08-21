'We always did anticipate': Vincent Kompany's verdict on Burnley's busy summer transfer window

Vincent Kompany admits it was always Burnley’s intention to oversee a big turnover of players this summer ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

The Clarets have already brought in 11 new signings since the end of last season, with more seemingly on the horizon as well.

Going the other way, meanwhile, has been the likes of Matt Lowton and Ashley Barnes, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Luke McNally, Scott Twine and Wout Weghorst have all left on loan.

When asked if he always expected Burnley to be this active in the transfer market, Kompany said: “Yeah, I think we always did anticipate it would have to be that busy.

“To make it less busy, that’s why we did four or five transfers in January last season because we knew it was going to be the same as what we experienced 12 months ago.

“It’s okay at the moment, there is still change happening. Our goal is not just to change for the sake of change.

“There’s been 11 signings, well we had six loan players last season and they’ve just gone. They vanish. That’s why we have to make sure we get the right talent in and the right mix, so we’re not always entirely dependent on creating value for others essentially.”

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley FC looks on during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Kompany has previously stated that Burnley’s first objective this summer was to replace the quality they lost when the loan stars of last season’s Championship-winning campaign – including the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella – all returned to their parent clubs.

“We lost six players last season that we had on loan, so the story for us is maybe a little bit different to other clubs recruiting at this moment in time,” Kompany told Sky Sports at the start of August.

“We have to first bring players across to get to the level we had last season and then we have to add to that.

“That’s been the key emphasis of this transfer window.”