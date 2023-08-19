'Best decision': Vincent Kompany reflects on Burnley's decision to return so early for pre-season

Starting pre-season so early was the “best decision” Burnley made according to manager Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets returned to training at the start of June, barely four weeks after their Championship title campaign had come to a close.

Their return came so early, the club’s pre-season began before their opening day opponents Manchester City had played their Champions League final against Inter in Istanbul.

Burnley opted to split their pre-season into two, with the players given 10 days off during the middle following the first of two training camps in Portugal.

Reflecting on the decision to return so early, Kompany said: “The pre-season for us was an extended one, but it was the best decision we made. It was so valuable.

“Even at our level, you get put to sleep a little bit by success. You win a lot of games, everything is nice, you’re the best team and you go to the next level.

“Even the games we played against Premier League sides last year gave us a feeling we’re on the right track, but the biggest thing is to recognise what is required to be able to compete.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of Burnley gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“This pre-season gave us the time to be together, to assess the levels and work out what we wanted to become.

“It’s been a really valuable period of time. I’m really big on cohesion, but you can’t force that. I wish I could trim it from six months to two or three months, but that’s the nature of the game.”

Given it’s been such a busy summer of transfer activity at Turf Moor, Kompany accepts it will take a while for all of his new players to gel.

“I think the team is filled with little easter eggs that, in my opinion, over the course of the season will open up and deliver,” he added.